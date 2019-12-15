Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was stolen by his family: Sambit Patra
Rahul Gandhi should drop his surname as it was "stolen" by his family for political gains, BJP leader Sambit Patra claimed on Sunday, a day after the Congress scion refused to apologise for his "rape in India" remark saying he is not "Rahul Savarkar".
Addressing a press conference, Patra said former prime minister Indira Gandhi had called Savarkar "son of soil", while her grandson was referring to him in a derogatory note.
"They stole the Gandhi name for political gains. He should give up the name of Gandhi. You (Rahul Gandhi) are a political deserter," Patra alleged.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Sambit Patra
- Indira Gandhi
- BJP
- India
ALSO READ
J'khand polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on Monday
J'khand polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address rally on Monday
Thakur's complaint against Rahul Gandhi may be sent to privilege committee: Sources
Will change Jharkhand, just like Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi at
'Infiltrators' are cousin brothers of Rahul Gandhi : Amit Shah