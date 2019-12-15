Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam: Singer Zubeen Garg joins protest against CAA

Singer Zubeen Garg on Sunday led a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:24 IST
Assam: Singer Zubeen Garg joins protest against CAA
Zubeen Garg. Picture Courtesy/Twitter. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj Singer Zubeen Garg on Sunday led a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act here.

"This is not my voice but this is people's voice and I have seen it has started in West Bengal and also in Tripura. CAA is a bad thing for us and millions of our people are fighting against it. The government is made by the people and it is for the people so we can dissolve it," Zubeen told ANI. "I am not scared of anyone. My fight is for Assam and for my people. I am confident that the Supreme Court will give justice in this matter," he added.

Protests erupted in several parts of the North-east following the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

However, the Act will not apply to areas covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. "Nothing in this section shall apply to the tribal area of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and the area covered under "The Inner Line" notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873," read a Gazette notification. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...

Delhi protests: SC to hear plea after violence stops

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not take suo motu cognizance of the petition filed against protests in the national capital until violence and destruction of public properties stops. Let the rioting stopped. Public property is...

'Couldn't wish for better year' - Woods completes road to redemption

Melbourne, Dec 16 AFP Two years ago the future for Tiger Woods looked bleak to the point of darkness. Four back surgeries, countless knee operations, marital strife and run-ins with the law meant Woods had not won a major since 2008, had no...

Cong leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in SC; plea to be heard Wednesday

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Supreme Court and his plea will be heard on Wednesday. Ramesh has challenged the new law in his personal capacity. He had filed the petition on Decembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019