Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria's Kurz confident of coalition deal with Greens in January

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:53 IST
Austria's Kurz confident of coalition deal with Greens in January
Image Credit: President of Russia

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz said he was confident of striking a coalition deal with the left-wing Greens in January, more than three months after an election in which his People's Party came first but fell short of a majority. Kurz's People's Party (OVP) won 37.5% of the vote in the Sept. 29 election, meaning they require a coalition partner to command a majority in the lower house.

Since then talks with the resurgent Greens have taken longer than for the last coalition Kurz assembled, with the far-right Freedom Party in 2017. Both sides have said big differences remain and the Greens have said they are in no hurry. "I want to be done by early January," Kurz told Sunday's edition of the Kronen Zeitung tabloid.

Another newspaper, Kurier, which is part of the same media group, quoted Kurz as saying: "There will be a government in January." Kurier said the final coalition deal would be presented to the public between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11 at the latest, while Krone said that if all goes according to plan the new government will be sworn in by mid-January. Both cited Kurz as their source.

Little has emerged so far on the details of the talks, and Kurz has made disciplined communications one of his hallmarks, along with a tough line on immigration on which he has built his career. Both newspapers, however, had an initial outline of the coalition deal taking shape. The talks will only break for three days over Christmas, Krone said.

One of the Greens' priorities is adjusting taxes to better reflect the environmental impact of certain goods, such as doing away with favourable treatment of diesel fuel. Kurier said one initiative that appears to have been agreed is that "environmentally damaging emissions" will become more expensive but commuters who do not have the opportunity to use public transport instead of their car will receive some kind of compensation.

Kurz said during the campaign that any measures to reduce carbon emissions should not come at the expense of ordinary citizens who drive to work. Kurier said the parties had agreed public transport would be made "massively" cheaper and "a large amount of money" would be spent on expanding the rail network - in a country where public transport is already relatively efficient and cheap.

At the same time, however, Kurz told both newspapers he is committed to running a balanced budget and maintaining his hard line on immigration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares jump on 'phase one' Sino-U.S. trade deal

Asian shares hit their highest in nearly eight months on Monday after the United States and China agreed on a preliminary trade deal, with Australian shares leading the way on expectations of more easing of monetary policy there. European s...

Delhi protests: SC to hear plea after violence stops

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will not take suo motu cognizance of the petition filed against protests in the national capital until violence and destruction of public properties stops. Let the rioting stop. Public property is be...

Internet services to remain suspended till Tuesday in 10 districts of Assam

The suspension of internet services, which was enforced in 10 districts of Assam amid major protests across the state over the amended citizenship law, was on Monday extended for another 24 hours. According to officials, internet services w...

MANUUstudents protestagainst police action at Jamia Millia

Students ofthe city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University MANUU on Monday boycotted their exams and held protests against the police action on their counterparts in Jamia University in Delhi. Protests erupted at MANUU campus on Sunda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019