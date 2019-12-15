Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson eyes parliament vote before Christmas to "get Brexit done"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 19:24 IST
UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson eyes parliament vote before Christmas to "get Brexit done"
Boris Johnson gestures while speaking after winning his seat in Britain's general election Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will "get Brexit done" by Jan. 31 and then agree a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020, cabinet office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday, vowing to deliver on the government's top priority. Johnson and his team were triumphant last week when he won a commanding majority of 80 at an early election he said he was forced to call to break the Brexit deadlock. Winning over many traditionally Labour voters in northern and central England, Johnson has proclaimed he will lead a "people's government".

First, the Conservative leader must make good on his often-repeated promise to "get Brexit done" and then turn to realise another priority - to increase funding into Britain's much loved but struggling public health service, a pledge he plans to enshrine in law. "I can absolutely confirm that we will have an opportunity to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in relatively short order and then we will make sure that it passes before January 31st," Gove told Sky News.

Asked about a new trade accord with the EU, Gove said: "It will be concluded next year. We will be in a position to leave the European Union before the 31st of January next year and then we will have concluded our conversations with the EU about the new framework of free trade and friendly cooperation that we will have with them by the end of next year." The EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, has cast doubt over whether the trade talks will be so swiftly concluded, saying last month that the negotiations would be "difficult and demanding" and warning Britain the bloc "will not tolerate unfair competitive advantage".

Johnson, who celebrated his victory by visiting Sedgefield, a former Labour bastion that was the parliamentary seat of ex-prime minister Tony Blair but voted Conservative this time, will set out his program on Thursday in a Queen's Speech. Rishi Sunak, a deputy finance minister, said the government aimed to re-submit the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to parliament for ratification before Christmas to allow ministers to start work on other priorities such as "leveling up" the country.

LABOUR SOUL-SEARCHING

After more than three years of debate over Brexit, Johnson faces a struggle to unite a country where disagreements over how, when or whether Britain should leave the EU have torn towns, villages and even families apart.

According to the Sunday Times, Johnson plans to make major changes to his top team of ministers in February to focus on delivering his election promises, especially those made to voters in northern and central England, once called the "red wall" because of their loyalty towards Labour. For the opposition Labour Party, Thursday's election was its worst result since 1935 and underlined how its equivocal Brexit policy and its socialist leader, Jeremy Corbyn, had proven an electoral disaster for many traditional supporters.

"Let me make it clear that it's on me. Let's take it on the chin," Labour's finance chief John McDonnell told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. "I own this disaster." He said there would be a new leader in place by early next year, and already some said they were considering running.

Lisa Nandy, a lawmaker for the northern town of Wigan, said she could enter the race, while justice policy chief Richard Burgon said he would back Rebecca Long-Bailey, Labour's business policy chief, if she decided to run for the leadership. Corbyn, who apologized to Labour supporters in two newspapers on Sunday, has said he will step down as soon as a new leader has been elected by the party membership.

"I will make no bones about it. The result was a body blow for everyone who so desperately needs real change in our country...I'm sorry that we came up short and I take my responsibility for it," he wrote. But Corbyn added: "I remain proud of the campaign we fought ... And I'm proud that our message was one of hope, rather than fear."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...

Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case to be pronounced at 3 pm today

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at 3 pm on Monday. Delhis Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had reserved the ...

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday....

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019