Govt should impart moral education to curb rape: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said lack of good values is the reason for rising incidents of rape in the country and the government should impart moral education to curb such crimes. "Such incidents taking place in the country are extremely unfortunate. Among other reasons, the lack of good values is a major reason for this," Maurya said while referring to the Unnao rape case.

"The lack of good values in society can be addressed through moral education, among other mediums," he told reporters on the sidelines of a program of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here. On the statement of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that democracy and the

Constitution are in danger in the country, Maurya said, "It is not democracy and Constitution, but the existence of the Congress which is in danger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)