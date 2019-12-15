Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt should impart moral education to curb rape: Maurya

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ballia
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 19:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 19:27 IST
Govt should impart moral education to curb rape: Maurya
Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said lack of good values is the reason for rising incidents of rape in the country and the government should impart moral education to curb such crimes. "Such incidents taking place in the country are extremely unfortunate. Among other reasons, the lack of good values is a major reason for this," Maurya said while referring to the Unnao rape case.

"The lack of good values in society can be addressed through moral education, among other mediums," he told reporters on the sidelines of a program of the BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here. On the statement of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that democracy and the

Constitution are in danger in the country, Maurya said, "It is not democracy and Constitution, but the existence of the Congress which is in danger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...

Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case to be pronounced at 3 pm today

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at 3 pm on Monday. Delhis Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had reserved the ...

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday....

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019