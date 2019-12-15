DMK politicising housing units issue at Singallur: Dy CM

Accusing DMK of playing politics over the issue of 960 dilapidated houses at Singanallur here, citing the recent tragedy in which 17 people were killed in a wall collapse, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said the government has already decided to rebuild them after the owners hand over the dwellings. He said the houses were built in 1984 and the government had taken the decision to reconstruct them as their foundation was found to be weak.

Panneerselvam was speaking after inspecting the buildings at the village. Local DMK MLA N Karthik was playing politics over the issue and there was no truth in his charge, he said, adding that 600 to 700 owners had already given consent letters to the authorities concerned for the purpose Karthik, who was staging a demonstration on the issue, should realize that the government cannot force occupants who have not given consent letters,to leave, Paneerselvam said.

The government was taking steps to construct new houses through the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for those living in such conditions, he said. The MLA had cited the instance of the wall collapse at a village that killed 17 people and demanded that the Housing Board immediately intervene and build new houses for the inmates, "who are living in fear." However, locals has pleaded with political parties not to politicize the issue as the government had already assured to look into their demand to rebuild the homes.

On December 2, 17 people, including 10 women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a 15-foot wall collapsed on a row of houses at Nadur village, about 50 km from Coimbatore..

