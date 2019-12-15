Left parties protest against citizenship law in Guwahati

Hundreds of protesters gathered under the banner of the Left Democratic Mancha (LDM) on Sunday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded the government repeal the contentious law immediately. The platform of nine Left-Democratic parties also demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for bringing in the "anti-people" law and killing protesters.

"The public is against the Act. People will not bow down till it is repealed and more intense agitation will follow in the coming days," said Hiren Gohain, a noted litterateur, educationist and Sahitya Akademi awardee. Former Principal of Cotton College Udayaditya Bharali said people's democratic movement will dethrone the autocratic government, which does not respect the public sentiment.

The LDM's Isfaqur Rahman said the organization demands Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for the family members of all those killed in firing by security forces. "We also demand the resignation of Sarbananda Sonowal for failing to respect peoples' sentiment by allowing this anti-people Act and killing five innocent youths," he added.

Eminent singer Sudakshina Sharma, sister of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, also protested the Act through her songs. Many artistes attended the programme, where poems were recited and songs were performed, while painters painted anti-Act portraits.

The constituents of the Left-Democratic Mancha are CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RCPI, Janata Dal (S), NCP, LDP, AAP and Asom Sangrami Mancha. Assam has witnessed one of the worst violent protests by the public in its history with three rail stations, post office, bank, bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or totally damaged.

Already five persons, including four in firing by the security forces, have lost their lives since Wednesday. After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, uncontrolled protests erupted in the state, with agitators engaging in pitched battles with police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)