Turkey ready to give any military support Libya needs -Erdogan
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey is ready to provide Tripoli any military support it needs after Ankara and Libya's internationally recognised government signed a security deal. "We will be protecting the rights of Libya and Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," he said on A Haber TV. "We are more than ready to give whatever support necessary to Libya."
Khalifa Haftar, who leads forces in eastern Libya, "is not a legitimate leader...and is representative of an illegal structure," Erdogan said after meeting in Istanbul with Fayez al-Sarraj, prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripoli
- Libya
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkey
- Khalifa Haftar
- Ankara
- Fayez alSarraj
- Istanbul
ALSO READ
MMTC signs 2nd onion import order, to buy 11,000tn from Turkey
IS detainee arrested on her return to Ireland from Turkey
Greece to ask for NATO's support in dispute with Turkey
UPDATE 1-Turkey not "blackmailing" NATO over Baltics defence plan - security source
Turkey: Purchase date for new S-400 Russian missiles is just a technicality - RIA