Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday accused Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of circulating a "fake" video to allege that a bus was torched under police protection during a protest over the amended Citizenship Act in Jamia Nagar area a day earlier. Sisodia had on Sunday tweeted a video of the incident and wrote "The BJP scared of defeat in (Assembly) polls is putting Delhi on fire. AAP is against any kind of violence. It is BJP's petty politics. See in this video how under police protection arson is being carried out."

The mob tried to torch the bus but the policemen put it out using water, Tiwari said claiming that the bus was only damaged and not gutted. Tiwari blamed AAP leaders including Sisodia and party MLA Amanatullah Khan of "instigating" people and urged students not to become a pawn of politicians like them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)