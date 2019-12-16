Delhi: Kejriwal seeks meeting with Home Minister Shah to discuss law and order situation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said to have sought time for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the worsening law and order situation in the national capital. "I am very worried about the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. To ensure peace returns to the city immediately, I have sought time from Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting," tweeted Kejriwal.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police had denied the allegation of police taking action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. DCP, South-East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal had said: "The campus is not compact. It is located on both sides of the road. While we were pushing the mob back, they were going to the university and then were throwing stones from inside. So, we were checking those places."

The police official also claimed that no bullets were fired by the police during the course of controlling the protest. The protesters had set DTC buses on fire near the Bharat Nagar area on Sunday after demonstrations turned violent. Protestors also vandalised a fire tender that was sent to douse the fire and injured two firemen inside the vehicle. Damage to other buses and vehicles was also caused by the protestors. Police have, meanwhile, taken control of the situation and fire tenders have been rushed to control the damage caused in different areas. Police also detained protesters from outside the Jamia Millia Islamia's gate number one. (ANI)

