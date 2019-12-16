Following are the top stories at 5.00 PM:

DEL135 LD CITIZENSHIP PROTESTS Anger over CAA, police action on Jamia spills over to many campuses in India, Mamta takes out huge rally

New Delhi: Anger over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act cascaded across many campuses in the country on Monday with politicians and civil society supporting the students to decry what they say is an unconstitutional law.

DEL122 DL-4THLD JAMIA PROTEST Jamia students stage massive protest against police action in Delhi, demand CBI inquiry

New Delhi: Braving the freezing cold on Monday morning, hundreds of students, including a group of shirtless young men, poured into the streets outside the Jamia Millia University to protest the police action against their colleagues a day earlier.

DEL145 UP-AMU-2NDLD PROTEST 21 held after clashes between AMU students, police; hostels vacated

Aligarh (UP): As many as 21 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes between AMU students and police over the Citizenship Amendment Act and orders issued to completely vacate all hostels of the university, officials said on Monday.

DEL57 CITIZENSHIP-LD CAMPUSES-PROTEST From Lucknow to Hyderabad, protests across campuses against police crackdown in Jamia

New Delhi: Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow and Mumbai.

DEL130 CITIZENSHIP-LD PM Modi calls citizenship protests 'deeply distressing', asks people not to allow 'vested interests' to divide society

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed violent protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act as "unfortunate and deeply distressing", and appealed to people to stay away from rumour-mongering and not let "vested interests" divide the society.

DEL142 CITIZENSHIP-LD OPPN Opposition parties demand judicial probe into police action against Jamia students

New Delhi: Congress and other opposition parties on Monday condemned the police "brutality" against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge into the incidents of students being thrashed in the campus.

DEL150 JAMIA-OPPN-BJP Oppn parties using students as 'pawns' to further their political interests: BJP

New Delhi: Attacking the opposition over violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the BJP on Monday said some parties are trying to "instigate" students and using them as "pawns" to further their petty political interests.

DEL126 DL-LD KEJRIWAL-SHAH Asked time from Amit Shah to discuss deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

DEL151 JAMIA-NCW-DELHI POLICE Jamia violence: NCW seeks report from Delhi Police on brutality against women students

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday expressed concern over reports of police brutality against women protesters and a female journalist during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near Jamia Millia Islamia.

DEL121 DL-CITIZENSHIP-LD JAMIA-CASES Violent protest near Jamia university: Two cases filed by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Two cases have been registered against unidentified people for rioting, arson and causing damage to public property in connection with the violence during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, police said on Monday.

DEL13 EC-JH-RAHUL EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark

New Delhi: The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week.

CAL38 WB-CITIZENSHIP-MAMATA-2NDLD RALLY Few people took money from BJP for perpetrating violence, outside forces involved: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Monday that a few people were paid by the BJP to perpetrate violence in the state, even as she blamed some powers from outside West Bengal "acting as friends" of the Muslim community for vandalism and arson.

LGD40 DL-COURT-3RD LD UNNAO Delhi court convicts expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case

New Delhi: A Delhi court convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017 saying the victim's testimony was "truthful and unblemished" against a "powerful person". By Usha Rani Das & Udayan Kishor

FGN6 PAK-ARMY-SCHOOL Pakistan won't allow militants with 'bigoted vision' to take the country hostage: Imran

Peshawar/Islamabad: Pakistan's top leadership on Monday pledged to not allow militants with "bigoted vision" to take the country hostage as the nation mourned the 5th anniversary of massacre of 149 people, including 132 students, at the Army Public School in Peshawar. By Sajjad Hussain PTI KJ

