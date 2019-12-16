Left Menu
World News Roundup: Xi vows support to Lam; India's citizenship law protests and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Indian court finds lawmaker from Modi's party guilty of rape

An Indian court found a former state lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party guilty on Monday of raping a teenager, the politician's lawyer said, in a high profile case that had helped fuel public anger over sexual violence against women. Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was a legislator in India's most populous northern state of Uttar Pradesh, was convicted by the court in Delhi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, lawyer Tanveer Ahmed Mir said. Sengar had pleaded not guilty.

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with India's founding as a secular republic. Anger with Modi's Hindu nationalist government was further fueled by allegations of police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, when officers entered the campus in the capital New Delhi and fired tear gas to break up a protest. At least 100 people were injured in the clashes there.

China's Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader during 'most difficult' time

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday, praising her courage in governing the Chinese-ruled financial hub in these "most difficult" times after months of often violent anti-government protests. His comments came after Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late-night street clashes with anti-government protesters as the former British colony's worst political crisis in decades shows no sign of resolution.

Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday urged Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to take steps to prevent bases housing U.S. troops from being shelled, a statement from the premier's office said. Esper's call came after a senior U.S. military official warned last week that attacks by Iranian-backed groups on bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq were pushing all sides closer to an uncontrollable escalation.

Probes into New Zealand volcano tragedy to take months and carry criminal penalties

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that official inquiries into last week's fatal volcano eruption could take up to a year, and will carry potential criminal penalties of up to five years in jail. Ardern also announced a NZ$5 million ($3.2 million) fund to help small businesses affected by the eruption, after New Zealanders held a minute of silence to honor the victims a week on from the tragedy.

U.S. envoy Biegun to North Korea: 'We're here, you know how to reach us'

U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, urged Pyongyang on Monday to return offers of talks, dismissing leader Kim Jong Un's year-end deadline while highlighting Washington's willingness to discuss "all issues of interest". Tension has been rising in recent weeks as Pyongyang has conducted a series of weapons tests and waged a war of words with U.S. President Donald Trump, stoking fears the two countries could return to a collision course they had been on before launching diplomacy last year.

China lodges stern representations with U.S. over expelling Chinese officials

China has lodged stern representations with the United States over the expelling of Chinese officials, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular briefing in Beijing on Monday. The U.S. government covertly moved to expel two officials from the Chinese embassy earlier this year after they drove onto a military base, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Burglars nab jewelry worth $64 million from British celeb Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, has had an estimated 50 million pounds ($64 million)-worth of jewelry stolen from her home on a London street known as Billionaire Row. A spokesman said the 35-year-old had been left "angry and shaken" over a raid which evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street and Ecclestone's own internal security system.

Turkey likely to grant citizenship to former NBA star Larkin

Turkey is looking to grant citizenship to U.S. national former NBA star Shane Larkin so that the player can join the national side, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said. Larkin, who is on his second season with Anadolu Efes, himself had also expressed interest in playing for the Turkish national team, echoing Turkish national team coach Ufuk Sarica.

Welcoming new lawmakers, British PM Johnson vows a speedy Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament on Monday, promising to honor his election-winning pledges to get Brexit done as soon as possible and boost funding for the state health service. After securing a commanding majority in last week's vote, Johnson will seek to speed up approval by parliament of his withdrawal agreement with the European Union, and start ploughing money into health, education and the police.

