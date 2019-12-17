Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Judge rejects claims by Trump ex-adviser Flynn of FBI misconduct

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 03:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 03:39 IST
UPDATE 3-Judge rejects claims by Trump ex-adviser Flynn of FBI misconduct
Image Credit: Flickr

A U.S. judge on Monday flatly rejected a last-ditch bid by President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn to get the criminal charge to which he already pleaded guilty dropped, brushing aside his claims of misconduct by prosecutors and the FBI. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Flynn to appear for sentencing on Jan. 28, concluding that the retired Army lieutenant general had failed to prove a "single" violation by the prosecution or FBI officials for withholding evidence that could exonerate him.

Sullivan's 92-page ruling represented a major blow to Flynn, who has tried to backpedal since pleading guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn's sworn statements in his plea agreement "belie his new claims of innocence," Sullivan wrote. "It is undisputed that Mr. Flynn not only made those false statements to the FBI agents, but he also made the same false statements to the Vice President (Mike Pence) and senior White House officials, who, in turn, repeated Mr. Flynn's false statements to the American people on national television," the judge wrote.

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides to plead guilty or be convicted at trial in then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump's candidacy as well as numerous contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia. The statutory maximum sentence for the charge to which Flynn pleaded guilty is five years in prison.

Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, in an emailed statement, called Sullivan's ruling "as wrong as it is disappointing." Flynn was previously supposed to have been sentenced in December 2018, but Sullivan fiercely criticized Flynn and accused him of selling out his country.

Sullivan had appeared poised to sentence Flynn to prison. The judge instead gave Flynn the option of delaying the sentencing to allow him to fully cooperate with any pending investigations including testifying in the Virginia trial of his former business partner Bijan Rafiekian on charges of illegally lobbying for Turkey. The plans for Flynn to testify later evaporated. A federal judge in September overturned a jury verdict convicting Rafiekian.

A FALLING OUT Flynn, who Trump fired in 2017 just weeks after taking office, dismissed his former lawyers and tapped Powell, a frequent Fox News guest who has expressed hostility toward the FBI and Mueller.

Her combative approach caused a falling out with prosecutors, who decided not to call Flynn as a witness in Rafiekian's trial after Powell contended Flynn would not testify to "knowingly" submitting false statements to the Justice Department when he retroactively registered as a lobbyist for Turkey. Powell has filed a flurry of requests with the court to try to force the Justice Department to turn over troves of records that she said would show the FBI conducted an "ambush" interview of Flynn and withheld evidence that could exonerate him.

"The court summarily disposes of Mr. Flynn's arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements and that the government pressured him to enter a guilty plea," Sullivan wrote in the ruling. "The record proves otherwise." Sullivan took aim at Powell in his ruling as well, saying one of the lawyer's legal briefs had plagiarized another source by lifting "verbatim portions from a source without attribution" and noted that such conduct violates the District of Columbia's rules for attorneys.

Powell said the judge's accusation of plagiarism was "unfounded" because she cited and linked to the brief she was referencing. The judge's ruling supported the FBI's handling of the Flynn investigation a week after the agency was criticized by the Justice Department's inspector general for the manner in which it handled its applications to a specialized court to obtain a 2016 wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Sullivan's ruling came a day before another judge is scheduled to sentence Trump's former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, who also pleaded guilty to charges brought by Mueller. Gates cooperated extensively with prosecutors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Labuschagne gets maiden ODI call as Australia announce squad for India tour

Marnus Labuschagne got his maiden ODI call as Cricket Australia CA on Tuesday announced their 14-man squad for the next months ODI series against India. Australia are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series, starting from Janua...

Raptors, Siakam shoot down hapless Cavs

Pascal Siakam scored 33 points and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113 on Monday night. Norman Powell added 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting for the Raptors in the first meeting this season between the teams...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing U.S. forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday he spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi amid a spate of attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and called on Baghdad to take steps to get the situation under control.A senio...

Reports: Chiefs lose Okafor, claim LB Suggs off waivers

After losing defensive end Alex Okafor for the season to injury, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, multiple media outlets reported Monday. Citing a source, ESPN reported that Okafo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019