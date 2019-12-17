UP: Rs 4,210 crore supplementary budget presented in Winter Session of Assembly

A supplementary budget of Rs 4,210 crores for the current fiscal was presented in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday.

The Winter session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began today.

Prior to the commencement of the Winter Session, an all-party meeting was held a day earlier with the aim to ensure smooth conduct of the house. (ANI)

