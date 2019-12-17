Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-citizenship law stir reaches Odisha, agitators ask govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 18:25 IST
Anti-citizenship law stir reaches Odisha, agitators ask govt

The stir against amended citizenship law reached Odisha on Tuesday, with agitators staging a peaceful protest here and urging Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to clear the BJD government's stance on the issue. Protesters of different faiths held placards against amended Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but did not raise slogans during a rally that started at Satyanagar Masjid here and was slated to end near Naveen Niwas, the chief minister's residence.

They held placards describing CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) as "Conspiracy Against Bharat". Policemen, however, stopped the protesters mid-way and urged them not to proceed further, following which a delegation of the Muslim Welfare Society submitted a memorandum to Naveen Patnaik through the home secretary.

"We are happy to know from media reports that you have assured not to support and implement NRC in Odisha. We are hopeful that you will stand by your decision in future," the memorandum said. A delegation of Bhadrak-based 'Chouda Mahala Muslim Jamat', an apex body of Muslims of the coastal region met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 13 and claimed he had assured them that there was no need to panic over the amended Citizenship Act or the NRC.

However, the Chief Minister's Office remained silent over the claims made by the Muslim leaders. "We appeal to Naveen Patnaik to at least hold a press conference and assure the people of Odisha that the state government will oppose NRC and will not implement amended Citizenship Act in the state," said Mufti Mohammad Jamal Qasmi, the Imam of Mancheswar Masjid in the city.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had supported Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of the Parliament. "...we want to convey with a heavy heart that, being a secular party your support to the CAB had broken the hearts of millions of people in Odisha including people of India.

"Muslims have been supporting you (Patnaik) wholeheartedly in all aspects since your political journey as your party is secular," the memorandum said. Reminding Patnaik about his landmark statement "every bone of mine is secular" after the 2009 communal violence in Kandhamal district that claimed the lives of 40 people, the protesters urged the chief minister to convince Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the Act.

"Muslims of Odisha fully support Patnaik and his party, but BJD's support to CAB has generated fears among the community," a protester said. As per the 2011 census, there are around 9.1 lakh Muslims in Odisha..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Amsterdam trials 'bubble barrier' to clean river waste

Amsterdam is trying out a bubble barrier to help remove plastic from the citys canals by capturing trash hidden beneath the surface of the water.While the project launched in November is just a small-scale test right now, the start-up behin...

Cong to take out marches in all state capitals to mark foundation day

The Congress has decided to take out marches in all state capitals on December 28 to mark its foundation day, a party leader said on Tuesday. Congress general secretary K V Venugopal said in continuation of the success and momentum generate...

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019