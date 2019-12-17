Left Menu
Development News Edition

With or without Huawei? German coalition delays decision on 5G rollout

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 23:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 22:55 IST
With or without Huawei? German coalition delays decision on 5G rollout
Image Credit: Flickr

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democrat partners have delayed until next year a decision on security rules for Germany's 5G network that could bar China's Huawei, a highly divisive issue in an unhappy alliance.

Merkel's right-left government, under pressure from the United States to bar Huawei, wants to toughen up technical certification and scrutiny of telecoms equipment suppliers, without excluding any specific country or vendor. Social Democrat (SPD) lawmakers on Tuesday backed an internal proposal that, if adopted by the government, could effectively translate into shutting out Huawei. Lawmakers said their goal was nevertheless to reach a common position with Merkel's CDU/CSU group.

"I think we will have a solution in January," said SPD lawmaker Jens Zimmermann. "We will have a common blueprint and it will be considerably more severe." He was referring to rules for the build-out of 5G mobile networks finalized by Merkel's government in October that foresaw an evaluation of technical and other criteria and was largely interpreted as keeping the door open to Huawei.

Merkel's conservatives are divided on the issue. Hawks opposed to the chancellor's careful approach are eager to go ahead with the SPD's strict standards, which stipulate that suppliers from countries without "constitutional supervision" should be excluded. Moderates eager to avoid a showdown with Merkel suggested that the stringent security criteria should apply to the core network only.

A paper prepared by moderate conservatives also stipulates that no single company should become dominant by supplying more than 50 percent of the 5G network components. The rules would be stricter for non-EU suppliers. For interactive graphics on 5G and security risks, click here.

DELAY FEARED

German operators are all customers of Huawei and have warned that banning the Chinese vendor would add years of delays and billions of dollars in costs of launching 5G networks.

"There is no agreement in the CDU parliamentary faction on the Huawei paper," said Thorsten Frei, deputy leader of the CDU/CSU group in parliament. "The faction will have a position in the new year. Then there will be talks with our SPD coalition partners on a common position."

One of the main bones of contention is whether the strict rules should just apply to the core 5G network or also include peripheral parts. The SPD and conservative hawks want the condition of "constitutional supervision" to apply for suppliers of parts for both the core and peripheral network.

The United States says gear provided by Huawei, the leading telecoms equipment vendor with a global market share of 28 percent, contains 'back doors' that would enable China to spy on other countries. Shenzhen-based Huawei has denied the allegations by the Trump administration, which imposed export controls on Huawei in May, hobbling its smartphone business and raising questions over whether the Chinese company can maintain its market lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

3 dead as suspected twisters, other storms batter the South

Alexandria US, Dec 17 AP A daylong swarm of tornadoes that left a trail of destruction across the Southeast killed three people, injured a dozen more and left victims to bundle up against the cold as they picked up pieces of their homes Tue...

UPDATE 4-PSA board signs off on Fiat Chrysler merger -source

The board of French carmaker PSA, the owner of Peugeot, approved a binding agreement for a 50 billion merger with rival Fiat Chrysler, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A separate Fiat Chrysler FCA board meeting was underway to ...

UPDATE 2-UK shares fall on hard Brexit fears; NMC Health tanks on short attack

British firms more exposed to the domestic economy took a hit on Tuesday after Prime Minister Boris Johnsons hard-line in talks with the European Union rekindled fears of a hard Brexit, while NMC Health plunged on Muddy Waters short attack....

Bolivia's Morales looks to engineer election win from afar, find successor

Bolivias former President Evo Morales defended his right to be involved in politics on Tuesday and said he would campaign to help his socialist party win new elections after he resigned under pressure in November and sought refuge abroad.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019