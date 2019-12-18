Keir Starmer "seriously considering" running for UK Labour leadership- Guardian
British Labour Party's Keir Starmer is "seriously considering" running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as the party's leader, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
The news comes days after Corbyn said he was prepared to remain leader until the party chooses a successor next year, after the party suffered its worst election result since 1935.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
