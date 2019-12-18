Demonstrators take to the streets in New York to rally for Trump impeachment

Demonstrators rallied in New York on Tuesday night to call for U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment and removal from office on the eve of the House of Representatives' expected vote to impeach him. Organizers said they were expecting thousands at a rally and march through midtown Manhattan, one of more than 600 events calling for Trump's impeachment that were scheduled to take place across the country.

"I'm here today because I see this as a chance for a pivotal point, a turning point in our future," said 19-year-old student Serena Hertzog. "My main issue that I'm most passionate about is environmental justice and I see our president as posing a huge threat to our environment." Demonstrators who were gathered in Times Square chanted slogans like "Impeach Trump" and held signs that read: "Trump is not above the law" and "Rise and resist."

Trump faces one charge of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 presidential election. The Republican president also faces a charge of obstructing the congressional investigation into the matter. "This is a really crucial moment for citizens to come out and engage," said Shannon Stagman of Empire State Indivisible, one of the rally's lead organizers. "We think it's really important just to come out and say we recognize that crimes were committed here, that this president has abused his power and we're not OK with letting that slide."

The House will vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against the president, which if approved, will send the matter to the Republican-led Senate to hold a trial on whether to remove him from office. The Senate is unlikely to vote to convict the president. Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats on Tuesday of pursuing an "illegal, partisan attempted coup" and declaring "open war" on American democracy.

