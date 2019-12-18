Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MLA says will push for white paper by MP govt in Vyapam case

After the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government stated that it was satisfied with the investigations carried out in connection with the Vyapam scam, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary has said he will push for a white paper to be issued in the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 11:35 IST
Congress MLA says will push for white paper by MP govt in Vyapam case
Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary speaking to ANI in Bhopal. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government stated that it was satisfied with the investigations carried out in connection with the Vyapam scam, Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary has said he will push for a white paper to be issued in the matter. "I had raised an issue in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that a white paper be issued, in connection with Vyapam scam. I will talk to the state's home minister and the chief minister that action should be taken and everything should be clarified. People should get to know how they were cheated," Chaudhary told ANI on Tuesday.

The Congress MLA said that he was dissatisfied with the fact that discussions were not held in the state Assembly due to the adjournment of the House. On the other hand, media-in-charge of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Lokendra Parashar said that the former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government had already proven that there was no scam and added that the results of the SIT could not be politically influenced.

"The Congress is used to lying, when they were in the opposition they used to falsely rake up the issue of Vyapam scam. They (Congress) should now tell the people that the Shivraj Singh government had already settled the matter by forming a SIT in the matter," Parashar told ANI here. "Any investigation should not be influenced politically. The results of the SIT cannot be moulded to suit an MLA's interests," he added.

The alleged Vyapam scam was an entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. It involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers end skid with win over Ducks

Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier each had a goal and an assist while David Kase and Jake Voracek added one goal apiece to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday. Couturiers empty-net tally sealed the win.Fly...

Unmarried couple commits suicide as families disapprove their relationship

An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Tindwari area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon, when dead bodies of a 22-year-old youth and a 15-year-old wa...

5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Raoul Island near New Zealand

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday struck off the coast of New Zealands Raoul Island, the United States Geological Survey USGS said.The earthquake was registered at 0156 GMT. Its epicentre was located 80 kilometres 49.7 miles to the so...

Ancient female's "chewing gum" reveals stone age people's diet, oral microbes: Study

For the first time, researchers have extracted an entire ancient human genome from a sample other than bones, in a gum chewed by a 5,700-year-old female, unearthing details about the diet and oral microbes of stone age people. The researche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019