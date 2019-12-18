Left Menu
Development News Edition

People speaking in 'Pak language' on CAA, says Adityanath; calls SP `inseparable' from crime

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:46 IST
People speaking in 'Pak language' on CAA, says Adityanath; calls SP `inseparable' from crime

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday claimed in the state assembly that there is an attempt to instigate sections of society over the citizenship law and accused “some people” of speaking “Pakistan’s language”. Under flak from the opposition over the shooting in a Bijnor court that killed an undertrial on Tuesday, Adityanath launched a counterattack against the Opposition, saying the Samajwadi Party and crime are "inseparable" (choli-daman ka saath).

Minutes after his statement, another minister targeted opposition parties over their own record on law and order, triggering a furore that lead to the adjournment of the House for the entire day. Adityanath termed as unfortunate the Bijnor attack and the recent case in Unnao where a rape victim woman was set ablaze.

In a reference to protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, he said there is mischief on to create disturbances. He claimed the name of a political party and an MLA has surfaced in the violence at New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi.

"Some people go about speaking the language of Pakistan on CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and this should not be accepted," he said, triggering loud protests from the Opposition benches. He claimed there is an attempt to instigate certain sections of society on the issue by misleading them and said such people need to be “exposed”.

There have been clashes between the police and students at Aligarh Muslim University and violence at some other places over the amendment that allows citizenship rights to non-Muslim refugees who came to India before 2015 from three neighbouring countries. "The Unnao case and Bijnor are unfortunate. The government is working seriously on issues relating to crime against women. Incidents like Bijnor will also not be tolerated," the chief minister said.

"We have prepared a work plan for the security at courts and the judiciary,” he said. “We are duty bound to ensure the security of every institution and citizen, but anarchy will not be tolerated," he said.

The CM was speaking against the admissibility of an adjournment notice by the Opposition parties on the Bijnor courtroom attack. Earlier, the Question Hour was derailed in both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature with a determined Opposition trying to raise the Bijnor attack and crime against women.

The SP and the Congress members had then raised slogans from the well of the House. Congress members also sported black bands. The chief minister accused the opposition SP of being “inseparable” from crime.

“Dono ke beech choli-daman ka sambandh hai," he said, using a Hindi proverb. Adityanath claimed no riot had taken place during the term of his Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, and major events like the Kumbh Mela had passed off peacefully.

He cited figures indicating that crime has come down in the state. "The opposition should learn to accept facts and the truth," he said. Crime against women is a matter of concern to all but it should not be viewed through the prism of politics, he said.

He attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for opposing “anti-Romeo squads” to check harassment of women, and strong action against criminals. "When notorious criminals are killed, candle marches are taken out and the government is cornered in court. We are experiencing this," he said.

In the Unnao case, he said all the five culprits who set the rape victim on fire were promptly arrested. On the Mainpuri case, in which a Navodaya Vidyalaya student died under mysterious circumstances and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi wrote to him, he said the district magistrate and the superintendent of police have been taken to task.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary called the CM's statement an “illogical discourse", contesting his allegations against the SP. He then took a dig over the withdrawal of a case against Adityanath.

"There is no CM who has ever withdrawn a case against himself. UP stands first in crime," he said. When senior minister Swami Prasad Maurya's retorted that the SP has forgotten what it did during its own term, Opposition members came to the Well shouting slogans. The House was then adjourned for the House.

In the Upper House as well, there were noisy scenes over the Bijnor shootout. The opposition had also forced adjournment of the two Houses on Tuesday, the opening day of the Winter Session of the state legislature, on various issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Ancient seawall shows how ancestors tried to cope with rising seas

An ancient seawall erected thousands of years ago along the Mediterranean coast at the end of an ice age is the oldest evidence of civilization trying to defend itself against rising sea levels, a team of researchers said on Wednesday. The ...

WIDER IMAGE-Malnutrition curses the children of Venezuela

Last August, Francys Rivero, an unemployed single mother of four, feared for her babys life. Two months after his birth, even though she was breastfeeding him regularly, Kenai de Jesus wasnt gaining weight. I feel like my heart is breaking,...

UPDATE 1-IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing pla...

Frame comprehensive policy to address increasing housing demand of people: J&K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Wednesday directed officials to frame a comprehensive policy to address the increasing housing demand of people and ensure planned urban development in the union territory. He issued the directions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019