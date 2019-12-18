Merkel unaware of any pressure exerted by China over Huawei

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she had not been told about the Chinese authorities making any threats if Huawei were to be excluded from Germany's 5G rollout and she reiterated she was against excluding any single firm. "Nothing has been expressed to me about pressure by the Chinese authorities," she told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

China's ambassador to Germany Ken Wu indicated last week that China could retaliate if Huawei was excluded from Germany's 5G rollout, pointing to the millions of cars that German automakers sell in his country. Merkel reiterated that she was against excluding any single company from taking part in the rollout of Germany's 5G network but added that she was in favor of doing everything to ensure security.

