Jharkhand elections: Priyanka Gandhi challenges PM to speak on 'real issues'

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday challenged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the "real issues" concerning people in Jharkhand.

  ANI
  • |
  Pakur (Jharkhand)
  • |
  Updated: 18-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  Created: 18-12-2019 18:29 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing an election rally in Pakur on Wednesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday challenged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the "real issues" concerning people in Jharkhand. "I stand here within you and challenge the Prime Minister to speak on real issues like Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, poverty, deaths due to hunger, unemployment in the state, women safety, bad economy and corruption. Are you the Prime Minister of togetherness or division?" Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Pakur.

"The Modi government failed in providing employment to youth, failed in making the economy stronger, providing safety to women, controlling inflation and hearing the voices of the students," Gandhi added. "For every failure, he blamed Congress. The economy failed, he blamed Congress; farmers in distress, he would blame Congress, high inflation, he blames Congress. Where the truth is that all the responsibility is of the BJP," she added.

Referring to the cases in which BJP leaders are allegedly involved in the atrocities against women, She said, "Uttar Pradesh, an MLA committed atrocities on a woman. In Jharkhand too, a BJP candidate has been facing similar allegations and Modiji is sharing the stage with him and campaigning in his favour." "But Modiji will not speak a word on it, as he does not speak on the truth. And when he speaks he only makes excuses. Just like a kid failing in the school makes excuses the same way Modiji makes excuses," she added.

Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of dividing the people, giving hollow speeches and making fake promises. "In Assam, they (BJP) invested 1,600 crores to implement National Registrar Citizenship (NRC) but it failed as names of lakhs of Indian citizens were not included in it. Thousands of people came on the streets, bullets were fired, and Assam is burning. When students in Delhi raised their voice, they used 'lathis' on them, girls were mistreated. Today, students across the country are protesting on roads but the failed Prime Minister has no answer. He is present here and giving hollow challenges," she said.

The Congress leader further appealed to the people to use their vote wisely and elect a government that works for their interest, listens to the demands of the students, work toward making the women in the country safe and waive off the loans of the farmer. The JMM, Congress and RJD are hoping to wrestle the state from the Raghubar Das-led coalition.

She was addressing a joint rally with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren. The fifth and the last phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)

