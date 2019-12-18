Left Menu
Left parties to hold protests across country against CAA, NRC on Thursday

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 18-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:28 IST
Left parties to hold protests across country against CAA, NRC on Thursday

Left parties on Thursday will hold a nationwide protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday issued a statement in this regard on behalf of Left parties, including the CPI(Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, CPI, AIFB and RSP.

He called on all district committees to mobilise their workers to protest the "unconstitutional moves" of the government. "Citizenship in the Constitution is not linked to religion and by doing so they are deepening the communal poison between people, spreading violence and hatred when there is already a surfeit of this in the country," Yechury said.

In this atmosphere, instead of addressing the livelihood issues of the people, "the government is hell bent on dividing people on divisive lines", the Left leader said. He also said that the attacks on students cannot be allowed and called on people to join the protest.

"I am appealing to you to come and join in large numbers the protest march of the Left parties which will join the citizens march against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC. "These measures are very decisive steps taken by the Modi-Shah government to disrupt the unity of our people and undermine our Constitution," Yechury said.

In Delhi, Left parties will begin their march from Mandi House and join the citizens protest at Shaheed Park led by AISA and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav.

