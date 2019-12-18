Pratham Sevak should take care of Pratham Sevika: Digvijay

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Wednesday said the "Pratham Sevak" should take care of "Pratham Sevika", besides taking care of Muslim mothers and sisters. The Congress leader also appealed to the Modi-led government to take care of and make laws for protection of Hindu women abandoned by their husbands.

"Triple talaq ki chinta hai par, Pratham Sevak ji, zara Pratham Sevika ka khayaal toh rakho (Your are concerned over triple talaq but Pratham Sevak ji, please take care of the Pratham Sevika)," Singh said. He was speaking at a protest held at the Iqbal Maidan in the Madhya Pradesh capital against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Those who believe in the Constitution won't allow this "black law" to be implemented, he said. "I had said in the Rajya Sabha that the 'Pratham Sevak' should also take care of 'Pratham Sevika'," Singh said without naming anyone.

"During the discussion on triple talaq in the Rajya Sabha it was said that they (BJP) wanted to end this practice in order to give justice to Muslim sisters and mothers, he said. Singh said he had then pointed out in the House that hardly 500 Muslim women were affected by this practice in a year.

"I had said that husbands of about 30 lakh Hindu women have abandoned them and asked (the Modi government) to take care of them as well," he said..

