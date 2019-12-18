Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa says he will take up with Centre MoEF move on

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:45 IST
Yediyurappa says he will take up with Centre MoEF move on

Yediyurappa says he will take up with Centre MoEF move on Mahadayi project Bengaluru, Dec 18 (PTI)Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he would make all efforts to get justice for the state on the Kalasa Banduri project related to inter-state Mahadayi river as the Centre kept in abyeance its earlier communication regarding environment clearance to it. In a reprive to Goa, with which Karnataka has a dispute over sharing the Mahadayi river water, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF) on Wednesday kept in abeyance its October 17 letter stating that the proposed project does not need an environment clearance.

The move comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is in New Delhi to attend the GST Council meeting, met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, seeking withdrawal of the letter. "I will convince (those concerned)... I have already spoken to those concerned, I will try and set tings right.

Mahadayi has been a long struggle for us, I will try to get justice for the state," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, "I will look into it, I'm yet to get details on why such a step was taken (by the Centre), and see to that it doesn't happen." Karnataka government, which has locked horns with Goa on the larger issue of sharing Mahadayi River water between both the states, has alsobeen fighting a long battle with the neighbouring state with regard to Kalasa Banduri Nala project.

The project, which involves diverting water from Mahadayi river into the Malaprabha river, is aimed at providing drinking water to three important districts of north Karnataka-Belagavi, Gadag and Dharwad- which go parched in summer due to acute water scarcity. Opposition Congress and JD(S) criticised the ruling BJP at both the Centre and the state, accusing it of neglecting Karnataka's interest after reaping electoral gains.

"It has become a habit for BJP to use Kannadigas during elections and then to oppress them when it comes to programmes, projects and grants...," former chief minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy tweeted. BJP leaders of the state after seeking votes during election promising to resolve the Mahadayi issue, have now lost their voice fearing Modi, he charged.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah accused the Narendra Modi governmentat the Centre of bowing down to Goa's pressure and betraying Kannadigas. In a series of tweets, the former chief minister demanded that Yediyurappa call an all-party meeting to discuss about "injustice" to Karnataka and lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put pressure on the issue.

State Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre said "they (BJP) behave and make statement differently when there is election and once it is over. If any injustice happens to the state on the Mahadayi issue, Congress will not tolerate and will agitate against it." PTI KSU VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia may stabilise Aramco offer - Tadawul stock exchange

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Qureshi again writes to UN on Kashmir issue

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has again written a letter to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to raise the Kashmir issue.In a series of letters in recent months, the Foreign Minister has con...

Egypt's sovereign fund to revamp historic area under citadel

Egypt approved a plan on Wednesday to turn over an abandoned historic area under Cairos towering 12th-century Islamic citadel to its new sovereign wealth to develop for tourism and culture, a cabinet statement said. The 56,000-square-metre ...

Automakers to pay $3 billion in new U.S. tariffs under USMCA -budget estimate

U.S. President Donald Trumps rewrite of North American trade rules will cost automakers nearly 3 billion more in tariffs over the next decade for cars and parts that will not meet higher regional content requirements over the next decade, t...

Rugby-South Africa's 'Beast' joins Washington's Old Glory

Former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira is joining Washingtons Old Glory DC in the fledgling Major League Rugby in the United States, he said on Wednesday. The World Cup winner, nicknamed the Beast, will sign for a year after announcing h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019