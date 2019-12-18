Shankaramurthy claims BJP neglected Karnataka, says no one from state was given governor's post

Senior BJP leader D H Shankaramurthy on Wednesday alleged that his party has neglected Karnataka after coming to power as no one from the state was given governor's post in a decade.

"Karnataka gave the power to the central government through maximum MPs. Karnataka is a stronghold of BJP in southern India. After coming to power in South, BJP neglected our state, no one from Karnataka assigned to governor's post from the decade," Shankaramurthy told reporters in a press conference here.

"I do not ask BJP will assign me a post of Governor, at least they should select anyone from Karnataka. When BJP was in power in central, I was holding the constitutional post (2010 to 18 as chairman for legislative council) so, I did not have the chance to raise it, I crossed 75 years now and dedicated 60 years to BJP," he said. (ANI)

