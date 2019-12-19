Left Menu
U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 01:32 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 00:49 IST
U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.

"When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible," Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters. "I am not going to support witnesses being called for by the president. I am not going to support witnesses being called for by (Democratic leader) Senator Schumer."

