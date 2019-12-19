U.S. Republican Senator Graham seeks quick impeachment without new witnesses

The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday he would want any impeachment trial in the Senate to be quick and without new witnesses.

"When it gets here, my goal is to have as short a trial as possible," Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters. "I am not going to support witnesses being called for by the president. I am not going to support witnesses being called for by (Democratic leader) Senator Schumer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.