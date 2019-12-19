Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of country's President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when Shiv Sena announced to support Pratibha Patil at that time everyone felt an "earthquake."

"At that time, there was an attempt to pressurise us. If I do not bear the pressure, then why would Balasaheb (Bal Thackeray) bear it," he said. Uddhav further stated that at that time, Bal Thackeray had stated that he will not change his decision and will support Patil.

Pratibha Patil was the President of India from July 2007 to July 2012. (ANI)

