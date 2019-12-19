Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, NCP, other parties set up front to protest CAA, NRC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 09:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 09:33 IST
Cong, NCP, other parties set up front to protest CAA, NRC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest here on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday. These parties have come together under a front, called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan here, a release issued by the front said.

It dubbed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC as "unconstitutional and discriminatory". Besides the Maharashtra units of Congress and NCP, the Samajwadi Party, CPI, CPM, JD(S), Peasants and Workers Party of India, Muslim League and various citizen organisations will also take part in the protest.

The front, in its release, said December 19 is historically significant as it was in this day in 1927 that freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan and Roshan Singh went to the gallows. They symbolise the rich heritage of the country's freedom struggle and communal harmony led by Mahatma Gandhi and other national leaders, it said.

"The Constitution, drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar, is being violated and is under attack. This is the reason that the entire country has chosen this day to condemn the unconstitutional and divisive laws of the BJP government," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players' auction.

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players auction....

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players' auction.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players auction....

FACTBOX-Who's who in Algeria's political crisis

Algeria swore in its new president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday, a week after an election that was rejected by a mass protest movement as a charade designed to keep the old ruling elite in power. These are some of the main players.THE...

This Karnataka farmer perfectly croons MJ and Justin Bieber songs

Grooving to the songs of Michael Jackson and singing the peppy numbers of Justin Bieber, a farmer in Hindasagatti village, Hiriyur Taluq of Chitradurga district cannot contain his fondness for western music. Spade in his hand, wearing a lun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019