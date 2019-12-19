Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress behind the protests against CAA alleges Yediyurappa

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday hit out at the Congress, and former Minister UT Khader, alleging that they were responsible for the chaotic situation in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 12:12 IST
Congress behind the protests against CAA alleges Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday hit out at the Congress, and former Minister UT Khader, alleging that they were responsible for the chaotic situation in the state. Speaking to the media, Yediyurappa said: "Congress is behind the protests against CAA, and this situation has occurred because of people like Khader. Taking care of Muslims is our responsibility. I request everyone to maintain peace in the state."

He warned the Congress leaders of consequences if they continued to support the protests. Yediyurappa also announced that he would be going to Delhi on December 21 to discuss Cabinet expansion with the party leaders.

Earlier today, Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officials and instructed them to take all measures to avoid any untoward incidents during the protests against CAA and NRC. The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Four tried in Slovak journalist's killing reject deal

A Slovak businessman and three others appeared in court for the first time on Thursday to face charges over the murder of an investigative journalist and his fiance, a case that triggered mass protests against corruption. Jan Kuciak and Mar...

UPDATE 1-European shares mixed as holiday mood sets in

European shares swung between gains and losses on Friday, with a handful of corporate updates and central bank actions drawing attention in otherwise dull pre-Christmas trading. A trade agreement between the United States and China and a vi...

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players' auction.

Indian Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari go unsold at IPL players auction....

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players' auction.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Utthappa bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore at IPL players auction....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019