Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal launches free WiFi scheme, says paradoxical that internet suspended in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:49 IST
Kejriwal launches free WiFi scheme, says paradoxical that internet suspended in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a free WiFi scheme on Thursday and said it was paradoxical that internet services were shut by authorities on this day due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the city. Kejriwal said the people in the country were "scared" as 70 per cent of them have no documents to prove their citizenship.

There was no need of the amended citizenship law and the government needs to focus on providing jobs to the youth, he said. Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

The chief minister expressed concern that the law and order situation, not only in Delhi, but the entire country was "deteriorating" day by day. "There is a fear among all the citizen, not just Muslims, that they will have to prove their citizenship and show documents. Seventy per cent people, specially poor, have no document to show and they fear that they will be evicted from the country, he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is not going to achieve anything, he said. Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party government has fulfilled all promises that it made with the people of Delhi in the 2015 Assembly elections.

"Delhi will become the first city in the world to have free WiFi services," he said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also launched the scheme at Kashmiri Gate Metro station. The free Wifii service will be provided through over 11,000 hotspots at bus stands and other places, including markets and residential colonies.

Over 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on Thursday and all the hotspots will be operational in the next six months, Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

INX Media case accused seeks court's permission to travel abroad

INX Media money laundering case co-conspirator and accused Ravindra Prasad on Thursday sought courts permission to visit Israel from December 25 to December 31 for WHO training. CBI Special Judge Ajay Kuhar will decide on December 21 whethe...

BRIEF-Eskom managers, other suspects, expected to appear in court on Thursday - South African police

Dec 19 Reuters - TWO FORMER MANAGERS FROM SOUTH AFRICAS ESKOM, TWO BUSINESS DIRECTORS AND SEVEN COMPANIES EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN THE JOHANNESBURG COURT FOR ALLEGED FRAUD, CORRUPTION AND MONEY LAUNDERING ON THURSDAY - SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE THE...

UPDATE 1-Algeria swears in new president as opposition debates response

Algeria swore in Abdelmadjid Tebboune as president on Thursday as the Hirak protest movement debates its response to his offer of dialogue to end a months-long political crisis. Mounted guards in traditional red tunics, white turbans and ho...

Sri Lanka have Pakistan at 171-5 at tea in second Test

Karachi, Dec 19 AFP Sri Lankas pace and spin attack restricted Pakistan to 171 for five at tea Thursday after dismissing the dangerous Babar Azam on the opening day of the second Test in Karachi. Azam was well set after scoring his 13th hal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019