Jailed Catalan separatist leader should be released, his party says

  • Reuters
  • Brussels
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:17 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:54 IST
Oriol Junqueras (File photo) Image Credit: Wikipedia

Jailed Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras should be immediately released from prison, his party said on Thursday after the Court of Justice of the European Union said he enjoyed immunity as a member of the European Parliament.

Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Twitter the trial in Spain in October that sentenced its chairman to 13 years behind bars for his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid in 2017 should be declared void after the EU's top court ruling.

