Spain court says Catalan president unfit to hold public office for 18 months

Barcelona, Dec 19 (AFP) A court in Spain ruled Thursday that Catalonia's president Quim Torra was unfit to hold public office for 18 months because he failed to remove separatist symbols from public buildings during an election campaign.

The ruling will only come into effect if it is confirmed by Spain's Supreme Court, which could take months, and it could trigger an early election in the wealthy northeastern region. (AFP) SCY

