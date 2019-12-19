Left Front takes out rally to protest against CAA and NRC

Joining the country-wide protests by opposition parties against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC in the country, the West Bengal unit of Left Front took out a rally in the city on Thursday. Senior state CPI(M) leaders Surjyakanta Mishra, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose, CPI leader Swapan Bandyopadhyay, RSP leader Manoj Chakraborty were among those who were at the forefront of the rally which covered a distance of over two km from Ramlila Maidan to Park Circus.

"Down down with NRC, CAA," "No discrimination to any community", "India will remain secular", "Defeat the ploy to break India's federal structure' - were some of the slogans on banners seen at the rally in which thousands of Left Front supporters and members of different left organisations took part. Mishra told reporters at the start of the rally, "This is the time to foil BJP's dangerous game plan to divide the country. The Left will do everything to protect the country's integrity and secularism." He also flayed Trinamool Congress for its role "to allow communal forces spread their tentacles in Bengal, which had been peaceful during the left rule." PTI SUS KK KK KK.

