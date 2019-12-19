"CAA to divert attention from economic slowdown, unemployment

Charging the BJP led government with bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act with an aim to target the minority community, CPI(M) politburo member G Ramakrishan said on Thursday This was done to divert attention from the 'deteriorting economic situation" and unemployment. Addressing a protest meeting organised by the Left parties against the CAA here, he said that the entire nation was protesting against this 'draconian' act, which clearly targeted the Muslim community.

He alleged that CAA was totally against the Constitution and also the secular fabric of the nation and its unity. Leaders of Left parties, including CPI General Secretary D Raja CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Politburo members Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat were among those detained nationwide, he said.

The CPI(M) has sought two amendments to the Act, including one not to link religion to provide citizenship, he said, adding that the soon to be implemented National Register of Citizens would also target minority communities. The government's intention was clear in that it wanted to divert attention of the public from the economic slowdown and unemployment, Ramakrishna said, adding the CPI(M) would continue to protest till the CAA was repealed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.