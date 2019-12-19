Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition fuelling protests against citizenship law: MoS Reddy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 20:36 IST
Opposition fuelling protests against citizenship law: MoS Reddy

Accusing opposition parties of fuelling protests against the amended citizenship law, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said the government has no immediate plans to roll out the National Register of Citizens across the country and was willing to talk to anyone who does not indulge in violence. Reddy also said the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 have not been drafted yet and it will take some time before they are issued by the Home Ministry.

The minister defended the government's decision to snap internet services in parts of the national capital, saying the step was taken to stop circulation of "false" and "mischievous" information. "We have no immediate plans to implement the NRC across the country," he told reporters here.

Without giving any time-frame, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced in Parliament that the government would implement the NRC in the whole country. Reddy accused opposition parties of fuelling protests against the CAA by inciting students, women and others in the name of religion.

"Instead of trying to stop protests, some political parties are fuelling demonstrations against the CAA. They are inciting women, students and others in the name of religion," the junior home minister told reporters here. Reddy maintained that no government can tolerate violence. "We have to deal with violence. The Act is not against any religion, community or state. There should not be any reason for protests and the violence is taking place in the name of religion," he said.

The situation in the country is normal, except in a few places in Delhi and Lucknow, which witnessed violent protests in the past few days, he said. The minister made it clear that the priority of the government was to maintain law and order. "After that we will examine whether some external forces were behind the protests," he said.

Reddy clarified that the amended law will give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and will not snatch anyone's Indian nationality. "There is no tension at all. I don't know why people are agitating," he said when asked about the law and order situation across the country.

The ministry is in touch with state governments and regular advisories are also being sent to states and union territories, Reddy said. He appealed to political parties to act responsibly and inform the general public that the CAA was only to help persecuted refugees of the neighbouring countries.

About the protests, he said the government was willing to talk to every one but appealed to people not to indulge in violence. "In democracy, non-violent protest are always welcome," Reddy said. The minister said some "mischievous" rumours like setting up of detention centres were being circulated on social media. "I wonder where did this question about detention centre come. Please read the CAA carefully before acting or going for protests. There is not a single word about Indian in the CAA."

He praised the people of the Northeast for continuing their protest in a peaceful manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Decline in cholera cases result of large-scale vaccination programs: WHO

International action to drive down cholera led to a 60 percent decrease in cases in 2018, compared with the previous year, the World Health Organization WHO reported on Thursday. This points to what the UN agency described as an encouraging...

Rabada hails involvement of Kallis, Boucher

Centurion, South Africa, Dec 19 AFP South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada on Thursday gave a ringing endorsement of the new coaching structure around the national team. Its amazing to have someone like Jacques Kallis in, Rabada said of So...

Sri Lankan leader says he became victim in abduction claim

Colombo, Dec 19 AP Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said Thursday that he has become the victim in the alleged abduction of a Swiss Embassy employee who was reportedly threatened and sexually abused to disclose embassy-related inform...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields rise as Sweden ends negative rates, stocks gain

Bond yields rose after Sweden stopped five years of negative interest rates, signaling an era of sub-zero rates may be near an end, while global equity markets extended a rally that has pushed U.S. and global stock benchmarks to record high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019