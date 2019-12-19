Lebanon's new PM Diab vows to form government quickly

Lebanon's newly-named prime minister vowed on Thursday to form a government quickly that works to pull the country out of economic crisis and reassures people who have protested against the political class for two months.

Hassan Diab, a little-known academic and former education minister, was designated premier on Thursday with backing from Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies.

"All our efforts must now focus on stopping the collapse and restoring confidence," he said from the presidential palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.