Two killed, 20 police personnel injured in violence during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru

Two persons were killed while 20 police personnel were injured in violence during a protest here against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Official sources said that two people were killed in the violence.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsh said 20 police personnel were injured. "We expect people to abide by section 144 and cooperate by remaining peaceful and not forming illegal groups of more than 4 people," he said.

Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that all schools and colleges under Mangaluru city corporation will remain closed tomorrow. Curfew has been imposed in five police station limits of Mangaluru Commissionerate (central subdivision of Mangaluru) till tomorrow midnight.

The district administration has ordered the suspension of internet services for 48 hours starting 10 pm on Thursday night. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has said that stones were pelted at Mangalore at a bus depot and a passenger was inured and a vehicle got damaged.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the violence was triggered by those who went by the words of mischief-mongers. "It is deplorable that violence was triggered in Mangaluru by those who went by the words of mischief-mongers. I appeal to the people, particularly those in Mangaluru, to maintain harmony and to refrain from destroying public property," Yediyurappa said in a tweet. (ANI)

