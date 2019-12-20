Anti-CAA protests: Mobile internet services to remain suspended in Lucknow, Pilibhit

Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, mobile internet and SMS services will remain suspended in Lucknow till 12 noon on December 21, said Additional Chief Secretary Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi. The decision has been taken in order to prevent the possible misuse of internet to disturb the peace and tranquillity of the city and create further law and order situation.

OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh on Thursday said that 55 people have been arrested in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in Lucknow. Besides Lucknow, mobile internet services will remain suspended in Pilibhit district for 24 hours, starting from December 20 midnight, said Vaibhav Srivastava, District Magistrate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over violent protests in the state against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and said such incidents were very sad and unfortunate. Adityanath apprised Singh about the current situation in the state and in Lucknow - which is Singh's Lok Sabha constituency. (ANI)

