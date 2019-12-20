Senate Republican leader says no agreement with Democrats on impeachment witnesses
U.S. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he met with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday but they failed to reach an agreement on Schumer's demand that witnesses testify at President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial.
"We remain at an impasse on these logistics," McConnell said on the floor of the Senate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
