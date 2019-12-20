Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fadnavis creating confusion through 'fake' videos: Cong MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 12:35 IST
Fadnavis creating confusion through 'fake' videos: Cong MLA

Maharashtra Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur on Friday accused BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis of trying to create an atmosphere of confusion by tweeting "fake" videos of "violent protests" by students of a Delhi-based university against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Raising the issue in the state Legislative Assembly under the point of procedure, she also said that such fake videos could damage the industrial development of Maharashtra.

"Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister of Devendra Fadnavis had tweeted a couple of fake videos, which he labelled as violent protests by students of Jamia (Millia Islamia) university," she said. However, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan has already exposed Fadnavis on the tweets, she said.

"Being an industrial state, Maharashtra could face the repercussions of the confusion created by a senior leader like Fadnavis. Our industries should not get affected. Some appropriate measures should be taken in such issues," Thakur said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

CAA protest: Delhi Mahila Cong president, party workers detained

Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee and other Congress workers who were seen protesting near the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlie...

UPDATE 1-Commercial pig farm in China jams drone signal to combat swine fever crooks

One of Chinas biggest animal feed producers said it had used a radio transmitter to combat crooks using drones to drop pork products contaminated with African swine fever on its pig farms, as part of a racket to profit from the health scare...

MAAC Honors Creativity at the 17th Edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Participation from over 5300 students, Over 3500 creative entries received 1200 independent entries from 75 countries 250 students awarded MAAC Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, the dominant...

RBI to buy, sell govt bonds worth Rs 10,000 cr on Monday

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday will simultaneously purchase and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore under a special Open Market Operation OMO. Such exercises are done by the central bank when the proceeds from sale of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019