Pluralism core strength of nation, tweets Mamata

Calling upon people to stayunited to fight divisive forces, West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Friday said pluralism was the core strengthof this nation

Taking to Twitter on the occasion of 'InternationalHuman Solidarity Day', she iterated that people should not bedivided on the lines of religion or caste

"On International Human Solidarity Day, let uscelebrate our unity in diversity. This is our strength. Let usall work together to defeat the forces that seek to divide usalong religious, casteist lines," Banerjee, who had been atthe forefront of protests against amended Citizenship Act andproposed nationwide NRC, tweeted.

