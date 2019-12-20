Left Menu
Senior U.S. official urges Lebanese politicians to implement economic reforms

Senior U.S. official urges Lebanese politicians to implement economic reforms
Senior U.S. State Department official David Hale urged on Friday Lebanese political leaders to implement economic reforms crucial to get the country out of its dire economic crisis. "I am here to encourage Lebanese political leaders to commit and undertake meaningful, sustained reforms that can lead to a stable, prosperous, secure Lebanon," Under-Secretary David Hale said after meeting President Michel Aoun at Lebanon's Baabda palace.

