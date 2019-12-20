Senior U.S. official urges Lebanese politicians to implement economic reforms

Senior U.S. State Department official David Hale urged on Friday Lebanese political leaders to implement economic reforms crucial to get the country out of its dire economic crisis. "I am here to encourage Lebanese political leaders to commit and undertake meaningful, sustained reforms that can lead to a stable, prosperous, secure Lebanon," Under-Secretary David Hale said after meeting President Michel Aoun at Lebanon's Baabda palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.