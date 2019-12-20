Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catalan separatist politicians win new EU legal victory

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:04 IST
Catalan separatist politicians win new EU legal victory

Brussels, Dec 20 (AP) The European Union's top court on Friday overturned a decision preventing fugitive former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont from taking a seat in the European Parliament, in a fresh legal victory for secessionist politicians from the Spanish region. In July, Puigdemont and former Catalan health minister Toni Comin appealed to the EU's General Court after the Spanish justice authorities effectively disqualified them from sitting in the assembly despite winning seats in the May European elections.

But the court rejected their request. It found that because the Spanish authorities didn't include their names on a list of lawmakers sent to the EU assembly, “the applicants were not officially declared as elected.” However, the higher European Court of Justice said Friday that the decision “is annulled and the matter referred back to the General Court to be re-examined.” Puigdemont and Comin have been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since they fled Spain in 2017 as some of their associates were jailed over a banned independence referendum in Catalonia. Spain has issued warrants for their arrest, but they have launched a legal appeal against the move.

In a symbolic move after the decision was made public, Puigdemont and Comin entered the European Parliament in Brussels and toured the vast room where sessions are held. The assembly was closed and lawmakers had already returned to their home countries as this week's plenary session took place in Strasbourg, France and ended on Thursday. “It is important for this situation to be resolved before the holidays,” Puigdemont told reporters. He said he wants the parliament to explain “what mechanisms it has to compensate the European citizens that have been without representation for the past six months.”

“Each minute counts because they are violating our rights," he said. Puigdemont and Comin had official EU lawmakers access badges made up for them during the tour.

“We have walked out as European Parliament members,” a beaming Puigdemont said as he showed the badge to reporters. The banned referendum, which came amid a police crackdown, sparked one of Spain's biggest political crises in decades and protests continue in the relatively wealthy northeast region of 7.5 million people.

The ECJ decision comes a day after it ruled that former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, who is serving a prison sentence for his role in the banned referendum, had the right to parliamentary immunity when he was on trial. The Luxembourg-based court said that people like Junqueras who are elected as EU lawmakers “enjoy, from the moment the results are declared, the immunity” to travel to and take part in parliamentary sessions.

After that verdict, Junqueras tweeted: “Justice has come from Europe. Our rights and those of 2,000,000 citizens who voted for us have been violated. Annulment of the sentence and freedom for all! Persist as we have done!” Junqueras was sentenced in October to 13 years in prison for sedition. Eleven of his associates were found guilty and eight of them also received prison terms. (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

eSwatini opposition leaders, activists targeted in police raids

Police in eSwatini arrested the head of the southern African countrys largest opposition party and several other politicians and activists in raids on their houses on Friday, their parties said.The raids took place as peoples anger against ...

UPDATE 1-UK prosecutors charge U.S. diplomat's wife over fatal car crash

British prosecutors said on Friday they have decided to charge Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, with causing death by dangerous driving after a car crash in central England in August in which a teenager died.Harry Dunn, 19, died ...

DDCA wants Maninder as Narwal's replacement in CAC

Former India left-arm spinner Maninder Singh has been offered a role in Cricket Advisory Committee CAC of Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA in place of Sumit Narwal with the Ranji team in deep trouble after the first two games. When...

'If Raj govt opposes, responsibility to grant citizenship will be given to I-T, customs officials'

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said if the Rajasthan government does not give the right to grant citizenship under the new law to the district collectors, then the Centre will hand over this responsibility to the official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019