Sonowal takes pout padayatra, AASU holds protests across Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nalbari
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:45 IST
With normalcy returning to Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with his ministers and BJP workers took out a silent padayatra for peace here on Friday which also saw protests by AASU and other organisations across Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Sonowal, accompanied by ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chandramohan Patowary, Bhabesh Kalita, BJP state party president Ranjeet Das, Bodoland People's Front Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, AGP and BJP workers took part in the peace rally here.

AASU on the other hand organised a massive protest meeting calling it 'Bajra Ninad' (War Cry) here. The chief minister addressing the people before the rally appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony so that "we can take Assam to greater heights".

He later tweeted that the rally was a "call for peace and harmony, a call that the people of Assam want to continue on the path of development and progress". Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the rally was organised to ensure peace and uninterrupted development of Assam, which its people want.

He later tweeted that a large number of enthusiastic people joined the march led by the chief minister. "I thank people for your continued faith in us. Your love keep us driving to achieve the best". In another tweet, he said the "Affection of people and their spirited participation in the peace march was heart touching. From small children to elderly women - everyone astoundingly reposed their faith once more in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah".

Speakers at the AASU rally said that the people had peacefully protested against the CAA here and there is no need for a peace rally here. Instead the state government should pressurise the centre to revoke the CAA, the speakers asserted. The speakers included AASU organising secretary Himan Barman, Nalbari Students Union general secretary Gunajyoti Pathak among others.

The protestors with traditional Assamese 'gamosas' tied around their heads and shouted slogans against the CAA. Protests against the Act was also held across the state by different organisations. Silpi Samaj, which is at the forefront of the agitation against the Act along with AASU, organised a massive rally at Hajo in Lower Assam in which popular singer Zubeen Garg was present.

The All Assam Lawyers Association (AALA) took out a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' and submitted a memorandum to Governor Jagadish Mukhi demanding withdrawal of the Act. A torchlight procession was taken out this evening of Sanmilita Songram Parishad, a platform of 51 organisations formed to demand the revocation of the Act..

