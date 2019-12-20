Court's verdict in Jaipur bomb blast case should be welcomed: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the court's verdict in the Jaipur bomb blast case should be welcomed and those who believe in violence should be taught a lesson. A special court here has awarded death penalty to four convicts for the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left 71 dead and 185 injured.

Gehlot said, "The right decision has been taken in the serial bomb blasts in Jaipur. The decision should be welcomed and lesson should be given to those who believe in violence no matter who they are." Targeting the BJP-led government at the Centre over the amended citizenship law, the Rajasthan chief minister said, "Its (the BJP) agenda is different from the traditions of democracy and the basic spirit of the Constitution. There was no reason to get the Constitution amended. Now, they are talking about NRC, which cannot be implemented and is not practical."

He said the Congress will take out a protest march against the new legislation on December 22. "For the past one month, I have been seeing that Home Minister Amit Shah is constantly instigating people of the country that he will implement NRC in the entire country. They speak the language of dictatorial tendency. This is not a good thing in a democracy," Gehlot added.

