Manipur has earned Rs 468 crore under GST from April-October

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the revenue earnings of the state under Goods and Services Tax (GST) in this financial year till October was Rs 468 crore. Replying to a question of Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, the CM told the Assembly that the earnings from GST in the year 2017 (July to December) was Rs 301 crores, Rs 695 crore in the financial year 2018-19 and Rs 468 crore from April to October 2019.

The chief minister informed the House that to prevent confusions in identifying real voters, house number and authorization certificates issued by the house owners (in case of rented voters) should be made compulsory for a voter to be eligible for enrollment in a particular constituency. Singh was replying to the question raised during the Question Hour by Congress MLA Kh Joykisan Singh - whether a person residing outside a constituency can be enrolled in the said constituency as a voter, said a press release issued by DIPR.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Surjakumar, Information and Public Relations Minister Th Bishwajit informed the House that the enhancement of present monthly pension amount for retired journalist and family pension is under process and has been sent for vetting to the Law Department as part of the administrative procedure..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.