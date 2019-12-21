Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Reddy's views.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 03:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 03:13 IST
Expert committee report on 3 capitals duplication of Jagan Reddy's views: BJP's Lanka Dinakar
Lanka Dinakar. Image Credit: ANI

As GN Rao-led expert committee submitted a report recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said that the report is nothing new but simply a duplication of Reddy's views. "GN Rao committee views are nothing new; it is simply a duplication of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's views, whatever he expressed in the state Assembly a few days back with respect to Andhra Pradesh capital. He mentioned three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. The report which comes after Reddy's comments is clearly under his influence... There is nothing new in the recommendations of GN Rao (committee)," Dinakar told ANI here.

He said that BJP, right from the beginning, has been demanding that High Court should be established in Kurnool and Benches can be placed wherever required. "There is no administrative constraints as far as the High Court is concerned. But the capital for Assembly as well as executive is a concern. It is a well-known fact that Amaravati was duly recognised as the capital of Andhra Pradesh," he added.

Dinakar also said that after coming to power Reddy is behaving like Tughluq with his "arrogant and unpractical approach". "This decision is creating a lot of nuisance and utterances and unrest across the state of Andhra Pradesh... His (Reddy's) inexperience and arrogance is appearing very clearly in his decisions," he said.

After the expert committee submitted the report to the Chief Minister recommending three capitals for Andhra Pradesh, farmers on Friday held a protest near the Secretariat against the said suggestion. The agitated farmers raised slogans against Reddy and questioned the legality of the committee.

Villagers of Velagapudi and Mandadam also hit the streets near the state Secretariat and questioned the proposed idea of three capitals. The expert committee has recommended the Andhra Pradesh government to have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth.

Addressing the media, the committee members said that Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital from where the Secretariat will function and will also have the Chief Minister's Office, while Amaravati will be the legislative capital and Kurnool will have the High Court with one Bench each at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam. The budget and winter sessions of the Assembly will be held at Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and the Raj Bhavan and the Assembly will be located between Mangalagiri and Nagarjuna Univesity which is not flood-prone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UNSC rejects Russia resolution on Syria

The members of the United Nations Security Council decided not to support a Russian resolution on Friday that would have allowed cross-border humanitarian aid deliveries into Syria through two crossings for a period of six months. The resol...

UPDATE 2-After fiery debate, Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls return to the campaign trail

The Democratic U.S. presidential hopefuls headed back to the campaign trail on Friday after a debate that featured attacks on rising contender Pete Buttigiegs lack of political experience and fundraising from wealthy donors. With the first ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. transport chief said economic issues not a factor in 737 MAX's safety review

The economic impact of Boeing Cos planned halt of 737 MAX production will not be considered by U.S. regulators in their ongoing review of when to end the grounding of a plane involved in two major fatal crashes, U.S. Transportation Secretar...

Nascar hall-of-fame driver, team owner Junior Johnson dies at 88

Junior Johnson, the former moonshiner turned hard-charging race car driver who won 50 NASCAR races before becoming a team owner, has died at the age of 88, NASCAR said on Friday.We have lost one of NASCARs true pioneers, innovators, competi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019