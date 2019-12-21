Shahnawaz Hussain slams Opposition for supporting Anti-CAA protests

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday criticised the Opposition for raising their voices against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and added that the new Act is not discriminatory to Muslims in any manner. Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'United Nations interference' remark, the BJP leader said, " Mamata Banerjee should apologize for her statement on United Nations interference. She knows that citizenship will not be taken away from the people under the Act. This Act is not at all anti-Muslim."

Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Hussain also targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying, " It is unfortunate that Congress is not appealing to the masses to maintain peace rather Priyanka Gandhi is saying that this Act is anti-poor ."

"She should not comment like this. As a responsible leader Priyanka must appeal for peace and should not provoke people on the issue," he added. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting aginst the CAA and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is "anti-poor". The Gandhi scion said that the Centre wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.