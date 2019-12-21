Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shahnawaz Hussain slams Opposition for supporting Anti-CAA protests

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday criticised the Opposition for raising their voices against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and added that the new Act is not discriminatory to Muslims in any manner.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 14:02 IST
Shahnawaz Hussain slams Opposition for supporting Anti-CAA protests
BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday criticised the Opposition for raising their voices against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and added that the new Act is not discriminatory to Muslims in any manner. Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'United Nations interference' remark, the BJP leader said, " Mamata Banerjee should apologize for her statement on United Nations interference. She knows that citizenship will not be taken away from the people under the Act. This Act is not at all anti-Muslim."

Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like the United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Hussain also targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying, " It is unfortunate that Congress is not appealing to the masses to maintain peace rather Priyanka Gandhi is saying that this Act is anti-poor ."

"She should not comment like this. As a responsible leader Priyanka must appeal for peace and should not provoke people on the issue," he added. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting aginst the CAA and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is "anti-poor". The Gandhi scion said that the Centre wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one's citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-India's Modi holds security talks as protests rage over citizenship law

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his council of ministers on Saturday to discuss security measures to end violent protests against a citizenship law, government sources said, in one of biggest crises yet for his Hindu nationalist gov...

Congress steps up campaign against CAA in Kerala

Vowing to protect the Constitution of India, the Congress in Kerala led by its top leaders on Saturday organised massive protests in all district headquarters as part of strengthening its campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. ...

Jamia students and locals hold anti-CAA protest near varsity

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia JMI University and residents of the area gathered for a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside the university gate on Saturday. The protesters raised slogans of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, ...

Rian Johnson stands by his treatment of Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'

Filmmaker Rian Johnson has defended the portrayal of iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi after being criticised by a user on social media. The Knives Out filmmaker, who helmed the penultimate movie in the beloved fran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019