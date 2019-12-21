Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Haasan's party extends support to DMK's anti-CAA rally

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has extended its support to an anti-citizenship law rally called by the DMK in Chennai on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 18:02 IST
Kamal Haasan's party extends support to DMK's anti-CAA rally
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has extended its support to an anti-citizenship law rally called by the DMK in Chennai on Monday. MNM general secretaries Arunachalam and Souri Rajan visited DMK headquarters -- Arivalayam -- to announce their party's support to the rally.

"We met MK Stalin at DMK headquarters and extended support for the rally, which is planned on December 23 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," Souri Rajan told reporters. However, he did not disclose whether the MNM will participate in the rally. "Our party high command will take a call on it. We will release a statement soon," the MNM leader said.

The DMK's rally has the support of its allies including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) among other parties. The rally was announced by Stalin after meeting leaders of allies earlier this week.

Stalin has attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting the CAA, stating that Palaniswami was ready to follow whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would say. "Palaniswami's party AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have supported the CAA. The people will not forget their act. The Chief Minister is ready to implement whatever Modi and Amit Shah say," said Stalin.

The rally will add to the swelling nationwide protests, which turned violent at several places, against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindu refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

There's more to come, says Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester Uniteds Aaron Wan-Bissaka has said there is more to come from the club. The club has been giving away amazing performances recently as they have won four of their last five matches in all competitions.Im happy with the team and w...

Soccer-Ancelotti a great coup for Everton, says Shearer

Carlo Ancelottis appointment as Everton manager will allow the Merseyside club to attract players of a higher calibre who can help them end their nearly 25-year trophy drought, according to former England striker Alan Shearer. Ancelotti, wh...

Afghan official: Dozens of IS members surrounded, detained

The Afghan government said Saturday it has arrested or surrounded up to 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in eastern Afghanistan over the past six months. The Afghan intelligence service, the National Deteriorate for Secur...

2 students given TCs for complaint against principal, teachers

Kendriya Vidyalaya near here has dismissed two students, both brothers, who had lodged complaints against the school principal and three teachers for alleged sexual harassment. Based on the complaints, a case under the POCSO Act had been r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019